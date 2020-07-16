ATLANTA, Ga. (CW69 News at 10)
PRESS RELEASE:
The Cobb County Police Department’s Selective Traffic Enforcement Program (STEP) Unit is investigating a fatal traffic collision that occurred on Pisgah Road, north of Boggs Road on Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at 7:50 p.m.
According to investigators, a tan 2003 Buick Regal traveled north on Pisgah Road when the driver failed to maintain his lane of travel. The Buick Regal collided with the eastern curb before turning and traveling west. The Buick Regal then crossed the centerline, leaving the road and colliding into a tree.
The driver of the Buick Regal, 63-year-old Quinton E. Maddox of Atlanta, was unrestrained and sustained fatal injuries. Maddox was pronounced deceased on the scene. Next of kin has been notified.
This collision remains under investigation. Anyone with additional information regarding this collision should contact investigators at 770-499-3987.