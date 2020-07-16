Person of Interest in the fatal shooting of Secoriea Turner. Credit: Atlanta Police Department

ATLANTA, Ga. (CW69 News at 10/CNN) — A suspect in the shooting death of an Secoriea Turner in Atlanta over the July 4th weekend has turned himself in to police, his attorney said Wednesday.

The Atlanta Police Department had issued a warrant charging Julian Conley, 19, with aggravated assault and felony murder, according to department spokesman Anthony W. Grant.

Secoriea Turner was shot and killed July 4 while sitting in a car with her mother and an unidentified male while they attempted to turn around in a parking lot that had an illegal barricade. The parking lot was across the street from the Wendy’s where Rayshard Brooks was killed.

Conley is in custody at the Fulton County Jail. His attorney, Jackie Patterson, said he will file a motion for bond and expects it could take between two to four weeks.

Conley denies he was involved in the shooting, but admits he was present at the scene carrying a weapon, Patterson told CNN.

“He was out there peacefully protesting,” Patterson said. “He doesn’t know the people who did the shooting. He just witnessed it.”

According to his attorney, Conley alleges there were “between three and four people” who fired on the car. Police have said the shooters were two men.

“It was so much chaos,” Patterson said of how his client describes the shooting scene.

