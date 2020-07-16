JOHNS CREEK, Ga. (CW69 News at 10) — The 2021 Women’s PGA Championship is coming to Atlanta, the hometown of professional golfer Mariah Stackhouse. For Stackhouse, it’s a hole in one.

“I’m extremely excited for the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship to come back to Atlanta. I think it’s been over 10 years since we’ve had an LPGA event come through [Atlanta],” she said.

She’s among some of the best women golfers who will compete at the championship, which will be held at the Atlanta Athletic Club in Johns Creek.

“I’ve had a couple of opportunities to play [there]. It’s fantastic. I think that’s the reason you see so many high profile events come through [there],” said Stackhouse.

She played golf while attending North Clayton High School and was a four-time All-American at Stanford University, leading the Cardinals to the 2015 National Championship.

Stackhouse was the youngest African American woman to play in the U.S. Open at age 17. She was also the first African American woman to make the Curtis Cup team for women amateur golfers, before earning a spot on the 2016 LPGA tour.

Memories of how it all began hit close to home.

“I used to go down to the Stockbridge area every year when I was younger and watch the women play, and so I’m excited now to be an LPGA tour member,” she said.

She described how a dream forged during her childhood became a reality and how she’s glad to use her platform and experience to inspire future leaders.

“The more women that get involved in the game of golf, I think the more opportunities that they’re gonna have in the corporate world, and it’s a great liaison between business and golf,” said Stackhouse.

The COVID-19 pandemic took the LPGA tour down an unexpected fairway of delays, but the ball is finally rolling in the right direction.

“I can’t wait to see the City of Atlanta, Georgia come through and support us,” Stackhouse said.

The championship is scheduled for June 22-27, 2021.