Person of Interest in the fatal shooting of Secoriea Turner. Credit: Atlanta Police Department

ATLANTA, Ga. (CW69 News at 10/CNN) — A warrant has been issued in the shooting death of Secoriea Turner over Fourth of July weekend, the Atlanta Police Department said.

The warrant issued Tuesday charges Julian Conley, 19, with aggravated assault and felony murder, according to department spokesman Anthony W. Grant.

Detectives are working to bring Conley into custody, Grant added.

Secoriea Turner was shot and killed July 4 while sitting in a car with her mother and an unidentified male while they attempted to turn around in a parking lot that had an illegal barricade near the Wendy’s where Rayshard Brooks was killed.

Atlanta police charged a suspect with felony murder and aggravated assault in a shooting that killed an 8-year-old girl. Police issued warrants a day earlier for 19-year-old Julian Conley in the slaying of Secoriea Turner. https://t.co/FgwZ6vlF38 — The Associated Press (@AP) July 15, 2020

Conley’s attorney Jackie Patterson told CNN that Conley will go to police headquarters at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Conley denies he was involved in the shooting, but does admit that he was present at the scene carrying a weapon, Patterson said.

“He was out there peacefully protesting,” Patterson said. “He doesn’t know the people who did the shooting. He just witnessed it.”

According to his attorney, Conley alleges there were “between three and four people” who fired on the car. Police have said the shooters were two men.

“It was so much chaos,” Patterson said of how his client describes the shooting scene.

©2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. CNN contributed to the story.