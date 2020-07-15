SAVANNAH, Ga. (CW69 News at 10)

PRESS RELEASE:

A Bryan County man admitted in federal court to attempting to persuade a minor to engage in sex.

Michael Wilson, 37, of Richmond Hill, Ga., pled guilty in U.S. District Court to Attempted Coercion of a Minor to Engage in Sexual Activity, said Bobby L. Christine, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia. The charge carries a possible sentence of up to life in prison, along with substantial financial penalties and a minimum of five years of supervised release after completion of the prison sentence.

There is no parole in the federal system.

Previously, Wilson’s wife, Lori Wilson, a/k/a “Loretta Lightningbolt,” 35, also of Richmond Hill, pled guilty in U.S. District Court to Tampering with a Victim or Witness for attempting to persuade a victim to recant the accusations against Michael Wilson and withhold information from investigators. She awaits sentencing.

“The Wilsons represent a vile tag-team of abhorrent behavior that has no place in civilized society,” said U.S. Attorney Christine. “In coordination with our law enforcement partners, we will work relentlessly to protect potential victims from predators and their enablers.”

According to court documents and testimony, Michael Wilson admitted attempting to coerce a minor victim to engage in sexual activity from 2017 through early 2019. Michael Wilson, an active duty member of the military, also is charged with seven violations of the Uniform Code of Military Justice, Article 120(b), Rape and Sexual Assault of a Child. These charges are pending and relate to multiple minor victims.

“No sentence for this man will wipe away the scars left on the child he victimized,” said Chris Hacker, Special Agent in Charge of FBI Atlanta. “Wilson harmed a defenseless child for life. Our only hope is that his punishment will act as a deterrent to anyone who contemplates preying on our most vulnerable citizens.”