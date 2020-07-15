NORCROSS, Ga. (CW69 News at 10}

PRESS RELEASE:

The Gwinnett County Police Department needs the public’s help in identifying a suspect in a vehicle break-in immediately following a bank withdrawal.

On Friday, July 10, shortly before noon, a man made a large cash withdrawal from a bank on Jimmy Carter Boulevard in unincorporated Norcross. The bank customer visited a doctor’s office immediately following the bank visit. While he was inside the business, his vehicle was broken-into, and the cash was stolen.

A man in a nearby vehicle witnessed the incident and took photos of the suspect and his vehicle.

The investigator assigned to the case is asking for tips into the suspect’s identity. He is described as a black male with a long beard. He was seen wearing a blue long sleeve shirt with red writing. He was driving a maroon 2018 Kia Optima with GA license plate: RVK7281.

If anyone has any information to share in this case, please contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case. Case Number: 20-050941