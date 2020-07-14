A man who conspired to distribute methamphetamine was sentenced July 13, 2020, to 12 years in federal prison.

Dylan Davis, 27, from Hartwell, Georgia, received the prison term after a March 10, 2020, guilty plea to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.

Evidence at the guilty plea and sentencing hearing, showed that in November 2017, a traffic stop was conducted on a vehicle Davis was a passenger in. During the stop, law enforcement located a loaded CZ Scorpion EVO 3 S1 9mm pistol and two magazines – one loaded with 12-9mm rounds over which which Davis admitted ownership. Pursuant to the stop, officers lawfully searched the vehicle and recovered approximately 4 ounces of methamphetamine located on the back seat near the gun, along with numerous baggies containing approximately 70 grams of marijuana, three digital scales, a red plastic grinder containing methamphetamine, numerous prescription pills, zig zag rolling papers, syringes, 2 glass methamphetamine pipes, numerous plastic zip-lock baggies of various size, two cell phones, and other drug paraphernalia.

Davis was sentenced in Sioux City by United States District Court Chief Judge Leonard T. Strand. Davis was sentenced to 144 months’ imprisonment. He must also serve a 5-year term of supervised release after the prison term. There is no parole in the federal system. Davis is being held in the United States Marshal’s custody until he can be transported to a federal prison.