AUSTELL, Ga. (CW69 News at 10)

PRESS RELEASE:

On Monday, July 13, 2020, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation was requested by the Cobb County Police Department (CCPD) to investigate an officer involved shooting.

Preliminary information indicates that on Monday, July 13, 2020, at approximately 11:20 p.m., CCPD officers located a stolen vehicle being driven in the vicinity of 291 Riverside Parkway in Austell, Cobb County, GA. The car was reported stolen in Atlanta earlier in the day. Officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the vehicle which was occupied by three males. The driver did not stop, and a chase ensued. The vehicle traveled behind a building located at 270 Riverside Parkway, which was a dead-end. When the vehicle stopped, two of the males ran and were pursued by officers. During the incident, one of the males brandished a handgun and was shot by one CCPD officer. Officers rendered medical aid on scene. The male, who is unidentified at this time, was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital where he is in critical condition. The two remaining males were arrested by CCPD; one 17-year-old on an outstanding arrest warrant, and one 15-year-old on charges related to the stolen vehicle. A firearm was recovered from the scene.

No officers were injured during the incident.

The GBI will continue its independent investigation. Once completed, it will be turned over to the Cobb County District Attorney’s Office for review.