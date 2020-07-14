Albany, GA (Albany Herald) — An Albany man was shot and killed around 5:26 yesterday morning when he chased a suspect who was attempting to break into his vehicle, Albany police said.

Jaime Macous, 30, was found deceased on the 2100 block of Thompkins Avenue when police responded to an entering auto call. While on their way to the scene, the officers were informed that there had been a call of shots fired and that the victim had not returned from chasing the would-be auto break-in suspect. While searching the area, they found Macous’ body.

The victim is the son of Albany businesswoman Cynthia Walker, who owns the Grille House restaurant.

APD’s Robbery/Homicide Unit is investigating the deadly shooting.

