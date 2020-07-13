HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL – (CW44 News At 10) –

COVID-19 Coronavirus Update No. 173

(July 13, 2020) – In an effort to make COVID-19 coronavirus testing as convenient as possible to all residents, Hillsborough County, in conjunction with health care partners, will open an additional free testing site next week in western Hillsborough. As a reminder, all residents

who want an appointment for a test should call (888) 513-6321.

The new test site will be operated by health care staff at Tampa Family Health Centers, Inc. in Town N Country at 12085 W. Hillsborough Ave. near the intersection of Hillsborough and Countryway Boulevard. The new site expands testing coverage to the western part of Hillsborough

County and provides more evening and weekend testing options.

The site will operate Friday evenings from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday mornings from 8 a.m. until noon. Appointments for a COVID-19 test at the Town N Country site still must be made by calling (888) 513-6321 or by registering online here. Residents with appointments are welcome to come to the drive-through test site on foot or by bicycle if necessary. Homebound residents or people with no access to transportation can make an appointment for an in-home test through the call center.

Through the Hillsborough County free COVID-19 testing call center, residents can make appointments at eight test sites across the County from Town N Country to Wimauma. A full list of sites is below.

Free testing sites in Hillsborough County include the following:

•Lee Davis Community Resource Center, 3402 N. 22nd St., Tampa

•Plant City Community Resource Center, 307 N. Michigan Ave., Plant City

•SouthShore Community Resource Center, 201 14th Ave. SE, Ruskin

•Tampa Family Health Centers, 12085 W. Hillsborough Avenue, Tampa

•Suncoast Community Health Centers, 313 S. Lakewood Drive, Brandon

•Raymond James Stadium, 4201 N. Dale Mabry Highway, Tampa

•Redeemer Lutheran Church, 701 Valley Forge Blvd., Sun City Center

•Wimauma Opportunity Center, 5128 SR 674, Wimauma

Hillsborough County’s call center, (888) 513-6321, is open weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

COVID-19 coronavirus testing has been a collaboration among Hillsborough County, the City of Tampa, the Florida Department of Health in Hillsborough County, the University of South Florida, and medical groups in the region including BayCare, Tampa General Hospital, AdventHealth, HCA Healthcare – West Florida Division, Tampa Family Health Centers, Inc, the Crisis Center of Tampa Bay/Transcare, and Suncoast Community Health Centers, Inc. Locations for some test sites have been offered by Redeemer Lutheran Church in City City

Center and Enterprising Latinas in Wimauma.

Pre-Registration is Required:

•There is NO CHARGE for the test administered at Hillsborough County locations.

•Residents are NOT REQUIRED to have health insurance to get tested.

•Should a test be scheduled for you, you will be informed of time, date, and testing location during this call.

What to Bring:

•Personal vehicles MUST BE under the maximum height of 8 feet.

•Limit vehicle passengers to those getting a test.

•Have a photo ID with name and date of birth for all persons being tested (can be Florida driver’s license, state-issued ID, or passport).

•Bring the CORRECT confirmation code provided by the call center; this can be a printed copy of the testing confirmation email received from the call center, a screen-shot of the confirmation number, or the code may be provided verbally. A printed code or screenshot on the phone helps the process, but is not required.

You will be required to provide the following information:

1. Full name

2. Current address (where you are staying)

3. Best phone number to reach you in order to receive test results

What to Expect:

•You will be greeted by a health care provider in personal protective gear who will give you instructions.

•A minimally invasive test will be administered.

•Test results are not immediate. Most people will receive results within 10 days. After taking the test, you will be given information on what to do while you await the results.

•You will receive test results via the telephone number you gave at the time of pre-screening.

•Please be patient – calling back to check on your results will not expedite the process.

Testing sites are staffed by health care professionals in medical protective gear who are trained to test for COVID-19 coronavirus. Directional signage and law enforcement will help residents through the testing site in an orderly fashion.

People who are experiencing a medical emergency should dial 9-1-1 immediately.