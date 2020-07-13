MONTGOMERY, Al (CW69 News at 10)

PRESS RELEASE:

On Thursday, July 9, 2020, Morris Bryan Parmer, a 61-year-old man from Quincy, Florida, was sentenced to 18 months in prison for his part in a U.S. currency-counterfeiting scheme, announced United States Attorney Louis V. Franklin, Sr. Parmer was also ordered to serve two years of supervised release after he serves his prison sentence and to pay $400.00 in restitution to Home Depot.

According to court records, on August 4, 2018, the Dothan Police Department conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle occupied by Parmer and his co-defendant, Tyra Keisha Denise Jefferson, 24, from Tallahassee, Florida. During the stop, officers discovered approximately fifty-five counterfeit $100 bills and three counterfeit $20 bills in the vehicle, along with materials used to manufacture them. Further investigation revealed that the two had purchased merchandise from a Home Depot store in Lake City, Florida, on August 2, 2018, using at least four counterfeit $100 bills. On July 8, 2020, Jefferson pleaded guilty to her role in the conspiracy and will be sentenced in the next few months.