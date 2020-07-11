MIAMI DADE COUNTY, FL (CW44 News At 10) – President Donald Trump spent the afternoon in South Florida on Friday, much of it in Miami Dade County where they’ve seen more than 50,000 coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic. The rate of transmission averages nearly 25% over the last two weeks. But the President did not wear a mask and did not focus on COVID-19. Instead, he discussed efforts to combat drug trafficking and support for Venezuela.

Skylar Henry reports from the White House that President Trump briefly addressed the coronavirus pandemic during a visit to U.S. Southern Command. President Trump confirms, “…before it hit, we were doing really well, and we’re still doing very well but now we’re getting back on track.” His comments directly contradicted those of his top infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, who the President claims has ‘made a lot of mistakes’. Dr. Fauci insists, “…when you compare us to other countries, I don’t think you can say we’re doing great. I mean, we’re just not.”

Later, the President attended a roundtable on supporting the people of Venezuela. President Trump relates, “We’re testing at a level that nobody’s ever tested before,”. The Florida visit comes as the state grapples with soaring coronavirus cases, the President’s Democratic challenger, Joe Biden slammed the trip as a “Photo-Op and a distraction from his failures.”

President Trump also continues to push for schools to reopen this fall, threatening to cut federal funding to those that don’t Friday he tweeted that he would direct the Treasury Department to look into the tax exempt status of some colleges and universities. “We are are working to safely and responsibly reopen our country, reopen our schools, get our country going again,” said the President. His threats on school funding have been criticized by some state and local officials as well as congressional members of his own party.

Meanwhile, on the campaign front, the President’s plan Saturday rally in New Hampshire has been postponed due to the tropical storm threat in the Northeast.

The President attended a closed fundraiser with supporters in South Florida before returning to Washington a short time ago.

