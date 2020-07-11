LAND O LAKES, FL. (CW44 News At 10) – A home invasion in Land O Lakes, Florida results in victim shooting all three armed suspects leaving two dead and the third under arrest.

According to the affidavit, the invasion occured on July, 10 2020 in Land O Lakes, Florida. A 911 call was received from the teen victim whose identity is being withheld due to Florida’s Marsy’s Law. The victim stated that he had to shoot several intruders that force entry into his home. The affiant spoke with the victim, who said he was sitting in his living room when he heard the glass window within his laundry room door breaking.

The victim advised that he witnessed someone reaching into the broken glass, unlock the door from the inside, and open the door. The victim stated that he witnessed someone wearing a mask make entry into his laundry room door and witnessed the subject had a gun in his hand, which was pointed at him.

The victim advised he retrieved a Glock 9mm handgun that was within several feet of him and fired multiple rounds into the armed subject, causing the armed subject to fall. The victim said that a second male armed with a gun then entered his home via the laundry room door immediately after the first male and he (the victim) fired upon the second male which caused him to fall to the ground.

The victim explained that a third male identified as the defendant [Jeremiah Antonio Tramel] then entered his home via the laundry room door immediately after the first two males and he fired two rounds from his Glock handgun at the defendant until his gun jammed.

The victim stated that he then armed himself with a second gun, a Kriss Vector 10mm carbine, and observed that the defendant had fled back out of the residence via the laundry room door. The victim advised that he called his neighbor and asked him to come over to assist him as he had just shot some intruders.

The victim said that a few moments later while he was on the phone with 911, he heard his neighbor yell that he had a subject at gunpoint in the front yard. The victim stated he ran into the front yard to help keep the subject detained until deputies arrived. The victim advised that he shot all three intruders because they were armed and forced entry into his home and believed they were going to kill him.

Deputies who responded to the scene confirmed that the two subjects that forced entry into the victim’s home with the defendant were deceased. Due to the fact they were wearing masks and gloves to conceal themselves, their identities weren’t immediately known.

The Affiant learned that Detective Toner conducted a post-Moranda interview with the defendant at Tampa General Hospital. The defendant identified the decedents as Luis Casado, Jr. and Khyle Durham. The defendant denied the allegations of being involved in a crime initially then changed his statement. The defendant then stated he rode with Luis Casado and Khyle Durham to the victim’s residence and was aware that Luis Casado intended to rob the victim. The defendant stated that Luis Casado and Khyle Durham donned masks and gloves and armed themselves with firearms prior to approaching the victim’s residence. The defendant admitted that he did enter the victim’s home after hearing gunfire, at which time he was shot and sustained injury.

Based on the defendant’s knowledge and involvement of the home invasion that resulted in two deaths, the defendant was arrested for two counts of Felony Murder and one count of Home Invasion Robbery.

