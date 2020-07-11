POLK COUNTY, FL. (CW44 News At 10) – In an open letter Friday, Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd humbly declared he will remain sheriff for another 4 years due to a lack of qualified contestants for the title.

For those that need a reminder of what Sheriff Grady Judd and his deputies have done for Polk County and the State of Florida, below are a few 2020 highlights.

Sheriff Grady Judd: ‘Sick Creeps Like This Are Out There’

Sheriff Grady Judd: Cock-Fighting Event Included Small Child In Presence Of Cocaine And Firearms

Sheriff Grady Judd: ‘With These Arrests, Lives Will Be Saved.’ 70+ Warrants Issued In ‘Operation Hot Wire’

Sheriff Grady Judd: ‘It Ended Well For The Deputy…Not So Much For Mr. Macauley.’

Middle School Teacher Arrested For Performing Oral Sex On Juvenile

Sheriff Grady Judd: ‘There Is Absolutely No Excuse To Hurt A Baby. We Will Hold This Woman Accountable’

Polk Cty. Child Porn Bust: 16 Men Arrested, 1,409 Felonies

ARREST: Church Employee Suspected Of Stealing Over $750K From Church Accounts

Polk Cty. Man Arrested: Posed As US Marshal To Steal From Elderly Man

Getting To Know Sheriff Grady Judd

Grady Judd began his career at the Polk County Sheriff’s Office (Florida) in 1972 as a dispatcher. After transferring to the Patrol Division in 1974, he quickly progressed through the ranks – holding every rank from Sergeant to Colonel. Polk County overwhelmingly elected Grady to serve as Sheriff in 2004.

Sheriff Judd has earned higher education degrees through the Masters level – having obtained both Master’s and Bachelor’s degrees from Rollins College. He is a graduate of the FBI National Academy, the Senior Management Institute for Police, the FBI Law Enforcement Executive Development Seminar, and the FBI National Executive Institute. He was a participant of the Jewish Institute for National Security Affairs (JINSA) Law Enforcement Exchange Program (LEEP).

Sheriff Judd has taught as an adjunct professor at both the University of South Florida and Florida Southern College. He is a Polk County School Board Hall of Fame inductee, a past recipient of Polk State College’s prestigious Distinguished Alumni Award, the 2008 Boy Scouts of America Distinguished Citizen Award, Protect Our Children Junny Award, the 2013 Callyo’s Leaders in Online Child Protection Award, as well as the 2013 Church Women United Human Rights Award. He continues to serve the community on several boards and committees, including the Volunteers in Service to the Elderly (VISTE) and Polk Vision. He is a past President of the Florida Sheriffs Association and the immediate past President of the Major County Sheriffs of America, a national organization serving counties with a population of 500,000 or more.

Grady has been married to Marisa since 1972, and they have two adult sons and 13 grandchildren.

