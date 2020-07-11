PASCO COUNTY, FL. (CW44 News At 10) – Pasco County Fire Rescue is on the scene of an aircraft emergency near the runway of the Tampa North Airport. A single-engine plane crashed while attempting to take off. One patient is being transported to a local hospital, and one patient is being evaluated. No hazards exist from the crashed airplane.

The FAA has been requested to the scene to complete the crash investigation. Check back for further updates.

