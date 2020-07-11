TAMPA, FL (TFR/CW44 News At 10) –

MEDIA ALERT:

Tampa Fire Rescue responded to a reported structure fire at 8725 N. 50th Street at 10:40 a.m. Saturday, July 11, 2020. Arriving crews found heavy smoke and flames coming from the southeast corner of the two-story masonry apartment structure. The structure comprises four upstairs and downstairs units.

Firefighters found the wooden staircase leading to the east side upper unit fully involved and ineffectual so they had to enter via ladder through the second story window of the unit to fight the fire. Aerial units were also set up to fight the fire. All residents were able to safely evacuate. According to witnesses at the scene, two men assisted in evacuating the residents prior to Tampa Fire Rescue’s arrival likely preventing further and more severe injuries.

Paramedics treated one resident, an adult female, at the scene for minor smoke inhalation. They also treated a pit bull puppy who had been overcome by smoke but was resuscitated.

Firefighters had the fire under control by 11:55 a.m. An investigator from the fire marshal’s office is on scene to determine the cause and origin of the

fire.

There were no other reported injuries at the scene. The American Red Cross came to the scene to offer assistance to those displaced by the fire.

