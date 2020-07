LAKE PIRU (CBSLA) — As the search for “Glee” actress Naya Rivera continued Thursday, Ventura County officials released the 911 call made after her 4-year-old son was found on a boat on the lake.

“The emergency is, we have a missing person,” an employee of the rental boat business said. “We found a little girl in one of the boats by herself, and her mom is nowhere to be found.”

Read more