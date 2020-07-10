GAINESVILLE, Ga. (CW69 News at 10) — In a press conference at the Hall County Sheriff’s Office on July 10, 2020, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) announced the arrests of 48 people in a major trafficking sting involving multiple drugs and weapons spanning from northern Georgia and into the Metro Atlanta area.

Authorities said GBI’s Appalachian Regional Drug Enforcement Office (ARDEO), the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Major Offender’s Task Force and the Hall County District Attorney’s Office Force started the investigation back in August 2019. They said they are looking into drug trafficking organized by Luther Troy Summerfield, 43, Alejandro Ceja-Solano, 40, and several others. The investigation is part of what they called “Operation Taking Care of Business.”

They said deputies from multiple agencies reported their findings, indicating:

Summerfield purchased and distributed kilograms of methamphetamine from Ceja-Solano. Information obtained from numerous hours of investigation also revealed that Summerfield traveled to Ceja-Solano’s residence to obtain drugs and traveled to the metro Atlanta area to obtain heroin and methamphetamine, either facilitated by Ceja-Solano, or another source of supply. Throughout the investigation, police executed approximately 12 search warrants yielding the following:

Approximately 50 kilograms of methamphetamine Approximately ½ kilogram of heroin Approximately 20 firearms Approximately $70,000 in cash Approximately 6 vehicles



Investigators say the street value associated with all the drugs seized is $705,000.00 and say the distribution is likely linked to Mexico.

Authorities say the 48 suspects were arrested on the Violation of the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organization (RICO) Act and will be charged on numerous drugs and weapons offenses.

To watch the full briefing, click on the video.

Click here to view the full press release and the names of the 48 individuals arrested.