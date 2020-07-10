Pittsburgh, Pa. (CW69 News at 10)

PRESS RELEASE:

PITTSBURGH – A resident of Florida, has been sentenced in federal court to 41 months’ imprisonment, to be followed by a two-year term of supervised release, and ordered to pay $962,840.47 on his conviction of conspiracy to pass counterfeit checks and possession of stolen mail, United States Attorney Scott W. Brady announced today.

United States District Judge Marylyn J. Horan imposed the sentence on Brian Omar Campbell a/k/a Vincent Hugo a/k/a Troy Crimson on July 7, 2020.

According to information presented to the court, Campbell and two conspirators flew to Pittsburgh in October 2017 and rented a motel room in North Fayette Township. Afterwards, the group stole outgoing mail from residential mailboxes and opened the mail. If the mail contained a check, they prepared counterfeit checks using the account information from the purloined check. They then used the counterfeit checks to purchase merchandise from stores located in and around the Mall at Robinson. The conspirators targeted national chains with the intention of obtaining a cash refund for ill-gotten merchandise at counterpart stores located in another state. Campbell’s sentence under federal guidelines called for a term of imprisonment of between 41 and 51 months. Based on Campbell’s criminal history and the serious nature of the offense, the government requested a sentence within the advisory range. Campbell requested a lesser sentence based on his health. At the sentencing hearing, the government opposed this request on the basis of the risk of recidivism Campbell posed.

Prior to imposing sentence, Judge Horan denied Campbell’s request and imposed a sentence within the advisory range.