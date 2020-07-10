ALBANY, Ga. (CW69 News at 10)

PRESS RELEASE:

A prolific small-town methamphetamine dealer involved in a larger wiretap investigation into methamphetamine trafficking in South Georgia has pleaded guilty for his crime, said Charlie Peeler, the U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Georgia. Phil Grim, 43, of Cairo, Georgia, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances before U.S. District Judge Leslie Gardner on Tuesday, July 7. Grim is facing a minimum mandatory ten years in prison to a maximum life sentence, a maximum fine of $1,000,000 and five years supervised release. Sentencing has not been scheduled. There is no parole in the federal system.

Grim was first arrested in Thomas County, Georgia on March 14, 2019 in possession of drug paraphernalia. Grim told investigators that he was regularly obtaining large quantities of methamphetamine for several years from Joseph “Bae Bae” Jones, 30, of Cairo, including four days prior to the interview at 159 Alison Drive, Cairo, Georgia. Grim, who was on probation, was released and told to have no further contact with Jones. Three days later, on March 17, 2019, agents conducting a legal wiretap on phones used by Jones intercepted Grim placing an order with Jones for a large quantity of methamphetamine. Agents continued to intercept multiple calls placed by Grim to Jones seeking methamphetamine. On April 26, 2019, agents intercepted a final call by Grim to Jones to purchase methamphetamine at 159 Alison Drive. Under camera and physical surveillance, Grim was seen traveling to 159 Alison Drive and departing. Officers pulled Grim over and found him with one ounce of methamphetamine. Grim told officers he “shopped with Jones” up to 20 times in the 44 days since he was first interviewed by agents. Jones is charged with a total of twelve counts listed in the indictment, including conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine, distribution of methamphetamine and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime. Jones faces a maximum life imprisonment for his crimes.