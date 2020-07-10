BROOKLYN, NEW YORK - JULY 24: DC Young Fly performs onstage during the REVOLT Summit Kickoff Event hosted by Sean “Diddy” Combs, REVOLT, and AT&T at the Kings Theatre on July 24, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for Revolt)

ATLANTA, Ga. (CW69 News at 10) — According to his Instagram posts, Atlanta entertainer and comedian DC Young Fly lost his cousin in one of several deadly shootings over the July 4th weekend.

He paid tribute to Erica Robinson, 32. Police say she was one of 14 people shot on July 5, 2020 at 210 Auburn Avenue around 1 a.m.

Robinson and Joshua Ingram, 20, were the two people killed when a fight broke out as a group was watching fireworks. Authorities say it started after a vehicle hit a pedestrian.

One of the Instagram posts shows DC Young Fly getting a tattoo of Robinson on his back, calling her Princess Erica, with these words:

Together we live on, together we are strong, together we fly.

A vigil was held in her honor on July 8. Police say at least 31 people were shot in a number of shootings over the holiday weekend. They are still looking for suspects.