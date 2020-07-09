HAWKINSVILLE, Ga. (CW69 News at 10)

PRESS RELEASE:

On Wednesday, July 8, 2020, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Eastman Office was requested by the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office to investigate a shooting that occurred at approximately 5:15 a.m. on the same date at a residence located at 19 Jelks Street, Hawkinsville, Pulaski County, GA.

The victim has been identified as William Anthony Whitehead, 39, of Hawkinsville. Whitehead was transported to Taylor Regional Hospital in Hawkinsville where he died. An autopsy will be completed at the GBI Crime Lab in Macon.

Initial investigation revealed that Whitehead and other family members were at their residence at 19 Jelks Street when Tyree Williams, 32, of Hawkinsville, entered the residence and shot Whitehead. Arrest warrants have been obtained for Williams for malice murder, aggravated assault, and home invasion.

If anyone knows the whereabouts of Williams or has information regarding this investigation, please contact the GBI Eastman office at 478-374-6988 or Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office at 478-783-1521.