The United States has now surpassed 3 million coronavirus cases, 60,000 of those cases being recorded on Tuesday.

Florida

In Florida, the mask issue has tempers flaring. A man yelled at an elderly woman at a Costco after she asked him to follow the store rules and put on a mask. CBS News reports, the man has been fired from his job at an insurance agency. ICUs are at capacity in more than 50 hospitals across the state of Florida. More…

Georgia

Atlanta’s mayor, who announced she tested positive for COVID-19 Monday will sign an executive order mandating face masks in Georgia’s largest city. More…

New Jersey

In New Jersey masks are now mandatory outdoors, where people cannot properly social distance. More…

Texas

In Texas, those who repeatedly refuse to wear masks could be fined $250. But some sheriff’s departments say they will not enforce the state’s order. More…

California

The West Coast coronavirus surge is pushing hospitals and testing sites to their limits. California is administering more than 100,000 coronavirus tests, a day. More…