ATLANTA, Ga. (CW69 News at 10) — Effective July 8, 2020, Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms issued an Executive Order indicating everyone within the City of Atlanta and at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport is now required to wear a mask or cloth face covering their nose and mouth, due to the increasing number of COVID-19 infections.

In addition, the Order limits gatherings to no more than 10 people on city property.

The Order also extends to individuals inside commercial entities or other buildings or spaces open to the public, outdoor public spaces, and wherever it is not feasible to maintain appropriate social distancing from another person not in the same household.

“We will continue to take active measures to help slow the spread of COVID-19 infections in Atlanta,” said Mayor Bottoms. “Public health experts overwhelmingly agree that wearing a face covering helps slow the spread of this sometimes deadly virus.”

Mayor @KeishaBottoms’ Executive Order calls for Atlantans to wear face masks/coverings and limit gatherings to 10 or less. Learn more here: https://t.co/CimyLUpEw3 #ATLStrong pic.twitter.com/yl1Q2zfd2G — City of Atlanta, GA (@CityofAtlanta) July 9, 2020

The Order came hours after Mayor Bottoms indicated she has tested positive for the virus, along with two of her family members.

Those who have a higher risk of severe illness are still required to shelter in place and limit social interaction, in accordance with Governor Brian Kemp’s June 29, 2020 Executive Order. That Order also specifies no more than 50 people can be gathered at a single location in the city or inside any business establishment, unless they can maintain a social distance of at least six (6) feet.

However, Mayor Bottom’s Order indicates the following:

All gatherings of more than ten (10) individuals shall be prohibited on City of Atlanta property. Small private gatherings of no more than ten (10) individuals, with appropriate social distancing shall be permitted on City of Atlanta property.

Bottoms’s Order does not apply to:

Persons cohabitation outside of their homes, family units or roommates residing together in private homes, persons in the same households, or to any businesses or activities specifically governed by the Governor’s June Executive Order.

The requirements do not apply to the following:

Any person younger than ten (10) years of age;

Any person with a medical condition or disability that prevents the wearing of a mask or face covering;

Any person while the person is consuming food or drink, or is smoking;

Any person while the person is in a personal motor vehicle;

Any person obtaining a service that requires temporary removal of the mask or face covering for security surveillance, screening, or a need for specific access to the face, such as while visiting a bank or while obtaining a personal care service involving the face or head, but only to the extent necessary for the temporary removal;

Any person while the person is in a swimming pool;

Any person who is voting, assisting a voter, serving as a poll watcher, or actively administering an election; and

Any person while the person is speaking for broadcast or to an audience.

This Order does not impede the operation of any businesses, establishments, corporations, non-profit corporations, and organizations as provided in the Governor’s June Executive Order.

City officials say they will provide face coverings to the public through funding received under the CARES Act. They will distribute them at the airport, homeless facilities and shelters and food puck up locations around the City of Atlanta, with assistance from Atlanta Fire and Rescue.

There’s no word at this time on how the Mayor plans to enforce the Order.

Atlanta joins several other Georgia cities now requiring face masks, which include Savannah, East Point and Athens.

View the entire Executive Order for Atlanta here.