PINELLAS COUNTY, FL (CW44 News At 10) –

On Wednesday, July 1, 2020, 37-year-old Derek Hardison went to the Burlington Coat Factory in Seminole, Florida and was seen on surveillance video walking inside.

Hardison selected a bottle of lotion, walked around the store with his penis visible then left the store.

According to detectives, an 11-year-old child observed Hardison with his penis exposed when he walked through the toy section. The child told their parent who later notified law enforcement.

Investigators say Hardison left in his distinctive Nissan pick-up truck and, using various investigative techniques, positively identified him as the suspect in the store’s surveillance video.

Hardison was arrested on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 and transported to the Sheriff’s Administration Building at 10750 Ulmerton Road in Largo for an interview. He did not provide a statement.

Hardison was transported to the Pinellas County Jail where he is charged with Lewd and Lascivious Exhibition.

Detectives are asking if you have any further information or believe you may have been a victim to contact Pinellas County Detective Curtin at (727) 582-6200.

