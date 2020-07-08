ATLANTA, Ga. (CW69 News at 10) — Atlanta Police released a short video clip of a man they said is a person of interest in connection with the shooting death of Secoriea Turner, 8. They are asking anyone with information on this person to come forward.

During a press conference last night, officers said the young girl was a passenger in a 2016 Jeep Cherokee traveling westbound down University Avenue. She was with her mother and an adult friend who was driving. Police said the driver arrived at a makeshift roadblock manned by several armed individuals.

Police say the driver of the Cherokee attempted to go around the roadblock, and they say the vehicle was hit by gunfire at least eight times, resulting in the child’s death. It happened near the Wendy’s restaurant where Rayshard Brooks was shot and killed by former Atlanta Police Officer Garrett Rolfe. Officers say they believe the vehicle was targeted.

They say the individual seen in the video was armed with an AR-15 rifle with a tan-colored bump stock and fore grip. Officers say there are at least three additional persons of interest.

Authorities say Crime Stoppers is offering a $20,000 reward for information leading to the arrests and convictions of those involved. Information on the case can be submitted anonymously to the Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or online at www.StopCrimeATL.com.