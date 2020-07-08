ATLANTA, Ga. (CW69 News at 10) — Amid ongoing local and national protests following several police use of force incidents, the Atlanta City Council passed a number of reforms aimed at improving police and community relations.
Council members approved legislation adopting what they call the “8 Can’t Wait” principles as part of a police reform initiative called Campaign Zero. The legislation also amends the Atlanta Police Department’s standard operating procedures to incorporate use of force alternatives, referenced under legislative code №20-O-1449.
These are the eight principles they adopted:
- Banning chokeholds and stranglehold
- Requiring de-escalation strategies
- Requiring a warning before shooting
- Exhausting all alternatives before shooting
- Duty to intervene (from other officers)
- Banning shooting at moving vehicles
- Requiring use of force continuum
- Requiring comprehensive reporting involving use of force against civilians.
Other items approved by Council include:
- Legislation that will add two members from youth-serving organizations to the Atlanta Citizen Review Board and expand the board’s investigative authority (Legislative Reference №20-O-1445).
- An ordinance to designate Juneteenth as a City paid holiday (Legislative Reference №20-O-1454).
- A resolution approving a deployment plan for funds allocated for rental assistance through the consumer grant program in the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act (Legislative Reference №20-R-4067).
- A resolution to create a participatory engagement process with the community to select a street where a permanent “Black Lives Matter” mural can be installed in Atlanta (Legislative Reference №20-R-4061).
The Council indicated they plan to consider several items in committee next week, including these:
- An ordinance authorizing the Atlanta Police Department, Department of Finance, and Mayor’s Office of Constituent Services to conduct a study on expanding the Atlanta Police Department to include a crisis intervention division or other specialized unit as a social service component of the police department.
- An ordinance requiring the Atlanta Police Department provide information and cooperate with the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office as necessary to facilitate, improve the efficiency, and enhance the transparency of investigations involving officer involved shootings, incidents of serious bodily injury, and accusations of sexual misconduct.
- A resolution requesting the Atlanta Police Department explore alternative non-lethal methods of crowd control and consider utilizing a malodorant chemical compound (stink bomb), wrapping apparatus, laser dazzler, or other methods available.
