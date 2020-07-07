ST. PETERSBURG (CW44 News At 10) –

July 7 12:16 pm – According to St. Pete Police Department, CW44 News At 10 has confirmed the human remains is a human head. The state of decomposition was too advanced to visually determine gender/age/ethnicity of the victim and are relying on the Medical Examiner for further information.

Investigators have been searching the immediate area for further remains, however no other body parts have been located at this time.

July 7 8:16 am – Human Remains Found

St. Petersburg Police are investigating what appears to be the discovery of human remains near the intersection of 38th Ave. S and 31st St. S, after a jogger alerted the department.

The call came in around 7am and homicide detectives have arrived at the scene.

38th Ave. S will be closed to traffic, so we are asking drivers to avoid the area.

Report# 2020-024483

