ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JUNE 17: In this aerial photo, the Wendy\'s restaurant that was set on fire by demonstrators after Rayshard Brooks was killed is seen on June 17, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. The site has become a place of remembrance for Mr. Brooks, who was killed by police while fleeing after a struggle during a field sobriety test in the Wendy\'s parking lot. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

ATLANTA, Ga. (CW69 News at 10) — In addition to Secoriea Turner, 8, Atlanta Police identified four other homicide victims whose deaths resulted from several shootings in the Atlanta area over the July 4th weekend.

These are the names of the other homicide victims:

Joshua Ingram, 20

Erica Robinson, 32

Demarquez Mobley, 26

Christopher Brooks, 53

According to APD, there were at least 11 shooting incidents and 31 people shot between July 3 and July 5, including the five people who were killed.

Below is a breakdown of some of the incidents from the holiday weekend as reported by APD, listed by location:

One person shot at I-75/85 near Martin Luther King Jr. Drive:

On 7-04-2020, at around 4:30 AM, officers responded to a person shot call on I-75/85 Southbound near Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. Upon arrival, officers located a male who appeared to have been shot to the head. He was transported to Grady Hospital in stable condition. The preliminary investigation indicates the victim and two friends were entering the highway in their vehicle and collided with a silver Camaro. After the collision, an occupant of the Camaro fired several shots at the victims’ vehicle before the Camaro fled. During the investigation, officers located the Camaro, unoccupied, a short distance south of the incident location. At this time, investigators are working to determine the identity of the suspect. The investigation continues. Case number 201860408.

Secoriea Turner, 8, shot and killed at I-75/85 near University Avenue:

On 7-04-2020, at around 9:50 PM, officers were dispatched to a person shot call in the area of University Ave and I-75/85. The caller advised they were heading to Atlanta Medical Center with the shooting victim. Upon arrival at Atlanta Medical Center, officers met with the occupants of the vehicle and determined the shooting victim was 8-year-old female, Secoriea Turner. The child received treatment at the hospital, but did not survive her injuries. The preliminary investigation indicates the victim was riding in a vehicle with her mother and an adult friend when they exited the interstate onto University Ave. The driver was attempting to enter the parking lot at 1238 Pryor Road when he was confronted by a group of armed individuals who had blocked the entrance. This is near the Wendy’s restaurant where Rayshard Brooks was shot and killed. At some point, someone in that group opened fire on the vehicle, striking it multiple times and striking the child who was inside. The driver then drove to Atlanta Medical Center for help. Atlanta Police Homicide investigators are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting and to identify the suspects. At this time, the investigation continues. Case number 201861454.

Two people shot at 1572 Hardee Street:

On 7-04-2020, at around 11:30 PM, officers responded to a person shot call at 1572 Hardee Street in Northeast Atlanta. Upon arrival, officers located a male and female who had been shot. Both declined to provide information to police regarding what happened. Both were transported to Grady Hospital in stable condition. The preliminary investigation suggests the victims had confronted a group of people who had been discharging fireworks outside their residence. At some point during the confrontation, shots were fired and both victims were struck. Investigators are working to identify those involved and determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting. Investigators will attempt to speak with the victims to confirm this information. At this time, the investigation continues. Case number 201861686.

One person shot at 447 Edgewood Avenue:

0n 7-05-2020, at around 12:50 AM, officers responded to a person shot call at 447 Edgewood Ave in Southeast Atlanta. The preliminary investigation indicates the victim had confronted a male who was talking with his girlfriend. The two became involved in a physical altercation when the victim observed the suspect had a firearm on his person. It appears several people attempted to grab the firearm and it discharged, striking the victim in his arm. He was transported to Grady Hospital in stable condition. At this time, investigators are working to identify all involved parties and to confirm the circumstances surrounding the shooting. The investigation continues. Case number 201870117.

14 people shot, two of them killed at 210 Auburn Avenue:

On 7-05-2020, at around 1:00 AM, officers responded to 210 Auburn Ave in Northeast Atlanta regarding multiple people being shot in that area. The preliminary investigation indicates a large group of people were at that intersection engaged in a party and watching fireworks. At some point, a vehicle struck a pedestrian in the area, leading to an altercation between a number of people. The altercation escalated to multiple shots being fired by multiple people. At this time, it appears a total of 14 people were struck by gunfire in that area. All victims were taken to area hospitals by private vehicles. 12 of the victims are in stable condition. Joshua Ingram, 20, and Eric Robinson, 32, were killed. Atlanta Police Homicide investigators responded to the scene and are conducting the investigation. At this time, investigators are working to identify all involved parties and determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting. At this time, the investigation continues. Case number 201870235.

Six people shot at 1657 Lakewood Avenue SE:

On 7-04-2020, at around 11:45 PM, officers responded to a person shot call at 1657 Lakewood Ave in Southeast Atlanta. The preliminary investigation indicates a group of people were standing at the location when someone drove by and fired multiple rounds at them. It appears a total of 6 people were shot and taken to area hospitals in stable condition. Investigators are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting and to identify all involved parties. At this time, the investigation continues. Case number 201861710.

One person shot and killed at 2535 Center Street:

On 7-05-2020, at around 3:00 PM, officers responded to a person shot call at 2500 Center Street. Upon arrival, officers located Demarquez Mobley, 26, who appeared to have been shot several times and was deceased on scene. The preliminary investigation indicates the victim was followed by two males who produced firearms and shot him multiple times. It appears the victim was the intended target of the gunmen. At this time, investigators are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting. Case number. 201870926

Three people shot, one of them killed at 1192 Pryor Street:

On 7-05-2020, at around 7:20 PM, officers responded to 1192 Pryor St in Southwest Atlanta regarding a person shot call. Upon arrival, officers located Christopher Brooks, 53, who appeared to have been shot and was deceased on scene. Officers located a second victim on scene who appeared to have been grazed by a bullet and was in stable condition. A third victim was transported by private vehicle to Grady Hospital. The preliminary investigation indicates there was an exchange of gunfire between at least two people, resulting in the three victims being struck. This is also near the Wendy’s restaurant where Rayshard Brooks was shot and killed. Atlanta Police Homicide investigators are actively investigating this incident to determine what occurred and identify all parties involved. At this time, the investigation continues. Case number 201871212.

One person shot at 1993 Bent Creek Way SW:

On 7-05-2020, at around 9:40 PM, officers responded to a person shot call in the area of 1993 Bent Creek Way in Southwest Atlanta. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male who appeared to have been shot one time. The male was transported to the hospital in stable condition . At this time, investigators are working to determine the details surrounding the incident. Case number 201871360.

Police have not reported any arrests made at this time and are still looking for suspects. Anyone with any information on these cases should come forward. You can submit it anonymously through the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or online at www.StopCrimeATL.com.