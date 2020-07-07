CLEARWATER, Fl. (CW69 News at 10) — Public safety officials said they responded to a call about a person drowning at Clearwater Beach yesterday around 2:30 p.m.
They said Thanh Nguyen, 55, was visiting from Atlanta, Georgia and tried to help two family members who appeared to be struggling in the water near Tower 3.
Authorities said after he went in the water to attempt to rescue his son and niece, he also began having trouble.
They said lifeguards were notified and found Nguyen floating in the water. Officials said they performed CPR on him until medics arrived.
Authorities said Nguyen was taken to Morton Plant Hospital. They said he was pronounced dead at the hospital less than one hour from the initial call.
There’s no word on the conditions of his family members.
RELATED: UPDATE: Human Head Discovered By Jogger In St. Pete