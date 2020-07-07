ATLANTA, Ga. (CW69 News at 10) — Today, July 7, 2020, many Atlanta residents have joined a national campaign called Blackout Day 2020. According to organizer Calvin Martyr, it’s a “call to action and ‘day of solidarity in America where not one Black person in America spends a dollar’ outside of businesses owned by Black people.”

Martyr discussed the effort in a video he shared back in May, and he later shared what inspired his vision for the campaign. He quoted Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. by asking, “Where do we go from here?”

Martyr said peaceful protests, riots and taking a knee are not as effective as impacting the economy. So he urged Black Americans to take a day to boycott all businesses unless they are Black-owned.

Black Atlanta residents, attorneys and business owners took to social media to show their support for the campaign.

According to Nielsen data:

Black buying power continues to grow, rising from $320 billion in 1990 to $1.3 trillion in 2018. Between 2000 and 2018, Black buying power rose 114%, compared with an 89% increase in White buying power.

Businesses are supporting other businesses as well.

Many contributed to the campaign by spreading the word about Black-owned businesses.

The campaign follows the aftermath and recent protests that followed the deaths of Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor, George Floyd and Rayshard Brooks and calls to eliminate systemic racism.