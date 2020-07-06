Investigators are looking for up to 100 people they say may have been involved in vandalizing the Georgia State Patrol Headquarters on July 5, 2020. (photos: Georgia Law Enforcement Organization)

ATLANTA, Ga. (CW69 News at 10) — Authorities say they are looking for suspects who vandalized the Georgia State Patrol Headquarters early Sunday morning around 1 a.m. They say a group of 60-100 people were involved.

A spokesperson with the Georgia Department of Public Safety said a lot of cosmetic damage was done to the front of the building, included numerous broken windows.

Several areas were spray-painted, including a section where vandals wrote, “Death to AmeriKKKa.” Officials say a Molotov cocktail had been thrown through an office window, resulting in fire and smoke damage to that part of the building, including electronic equipment. In addition, they say a DPS vehicle parked in front of the building sustained heavy damage.

Authorities say they have not yet estimated the cost of the damage.

They also say no arrests have been made so far. While destruction of property is a clear motive, they say no known groups have claimed responsibility for the vandalism.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to call the Georgia Bureau of Investigation at 404-244-2600.