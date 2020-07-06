ATLANTA, Ga. (CW69 News at 10) — According to a press release from the Atlanta Police Department, on Saturday night an 8-year-old girl was shot in the parking lot directly across the street from the Wendy’s where Rayshard Brooks was killed.

APD said in a statement that they received a call that a person was shot in the in the parking lot of All American Package Store Saturday night. The caller advised they were heading to Atlanta Medical Center with the shooting victim.

APD officers met with the occupants of the vehicle at Atlanta Medical Center and determined the shooting victim was an 8-year-old female. The child received treatment at the hospital, but did not survive her injuries. She was later identified as Secoriea Turner.

At least five children, aged six to 11, were shot and killed over the Fourth of July weekend while doing everyday things — riding in mom's car, walking in a mall and playing in a yard with their cousins. https://t.co/YDAJwaIugG — CNN (@CNN) July 6, 2020

The statement continues, “The preliminary investigation indicates the victim was riding in a vehicle with her mother and an adult friend when they exited the interstate onto University Ave. The driver was attempting to enter the parking lot at 1238 Pryor Rd when he was confronted by a group of armed individuals who had blocked the entrance. At some point, someone in that group opened fire on the vehicle, striking it multiple times and striking the child who was inside.”

APD Homicide investigators are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting and to identify the suspects. Currently, the investigation continues.

Information on the case can be submitted anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or online at www.StopCrimeATL.com . Persons do not have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward of up to $10,000 for the arrest and indictment of the suspect.