Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms and interim Police Chief Rodney Bryant discuss shootings that occurred over the July 4th weekend, including one that resulted in the death of Secoriea Turner, 8. (photo screenshot: Atlanta Police Dept Periscope page)

ATLANTA, Ga. (CW69 News at 10) — In a Sunday evening press conference and following a weekend of deadly shootings, Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms addressed the public saying, “Enough is Enough,” and “It has to stop.”

Bottoms was joined by the family of Secoriea Turner, 8, who was shot and killed while riding in a car with her mother, Charmaine Turner, and another adult who was driving. The incident happened across from the Wendy’s restaurant, where Rayshard Brooks was shot and killed outside by former Atlanta Police Officer Garrett Rolfe.

Secoriea’s father, Secoriya Williamson, and Interim Atlanta Police Chief Rodney Bryant also spoke at the briefing.

“If Secoriea was not safe last night, none of us are safe,” said Bottoms, condemning all of the shootings. “There’s a lot of change that has to happen in this country, and police reform is a big part of it, but we also have to reform our own communities.”

Atlanta Police told CW69 in an email 31 people were shot between Friday, July 3 and Sunday, July 5 during 11 different shooting incidents. Of those 31 people, police say five were killed. Bryant said there have been 75 shootings over the past few weeks.

“They killed my baby. She was only 8-years-old,” said Charmaine Turner, who said she understands the frustrations of the current racial climate, but said that her daughter had nothing to do with those issues. “My baby didn’t mean harm. Somebody knows something.”

“You say Black Lives Matter? You killed your own,” said Williamson. He believes they may been shot at for attempting to make a U-turn and crossing a barrier.

They said all Secoriea wanted to do was get home to see a cousin. Mayor Bottoms called it a sad irony, referencing how Rayshard Brooks reportedly wanted to get home for his daughter’s birthday before he was killed.

Governor Brian Kemp also weighed in on the recent violence a statement on Twitter:

This recent trend of lawlessness is outrageous & unacceptable. Georgians, including those in uniform, need to be protected from crime & violence. While we stand ready to assist local leaders in restoring peace & maintaining order, we won’t hesitate to take action without them.

While peaceful protests had been allowed near the Wendy’s, Bryant said they are not allowing people to block streets in the area going forward. Bottoms said her office was unaware University Avenue was blocked until less than an hour before Secoriea had been shot.

Today, officials removed a memorial set up at the Wendy’s for Brooks. The removal has reportedly angered protesters who have been meeting there.

Anyone with Information on the case of Secoriea Turner or any other weekend shootings can submit it anonymously through the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or online at www.StopCrimeATL.com.

Currently, there is a reward of up to $10,000 for the arrests and indictments of the suspects involved in the Turner case. Persons do not have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward.