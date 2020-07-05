CLEARWATER BEACH (CW44 News At 10) –

UPDATE: July 5, 2020 – 4:15pm – The victim in critical condition at Morton Plant Hospital is 37 years old. The victim in stable condition at Morton Plant is 43 years old. Both victims were trying to leave the beach when the incident occurred.



Clearwater Police and Clearwater Fire & Rescue are on scene of a lightning strike with two victims on the North part of Clearwater Beach. The call came in at about 2:15 p.m. as a line of storms moved onshore from the Gulf of Mexico.

One victim was unconscious and not breathing when he was reached by a Clearwater police officer, who began CPR until lifeguards could arrive and take over the medical treatment. Upon their arrival, Clearwater Fire & Rescue crews then began treating the victim, who was taken to Morton Plant Hospital in critical condition. The second victim was a few feet away from the first and is in stable condition. The incident occurred on the beach at the end of Somerset Street about halfway between the water line and the dunes.

