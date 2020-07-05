Comments
FLORIDA (CW44 News At 10) – Social distancing is about to become a little bit easier for building block enthusiasts! LEGO meets pop culture icons on September 1, 2020. The first four sets introduced will be The Beatles, Andy Warhol’s Marilyn Monroe, Marvel Studios Iron Man and Star Wars™ The Sith™.
According to the LEGO website, they’re inviting enthusiasts to discover the pleasure of a different LEGO® building experience! Celebrate some of the world’s most iconic artists, bands and characters with these unique LEGO ART sets. Create wall art to display, with 3 or 4 building options in each set so you can choose your favorite. While building, immerse yourself in the Soundtrack, with stories closely linked to the piece. If you’re up for more, 2 of the sets offer a bigger building challenge and an ultimate art piece to display!
