PRESS RELEASE:

On Thursday, July 02, 2020, the GBI arrested Superior Court Judge Meng Lim and charged him with one misdemeanor count of battery under the Georgia Family Violence Act. Judge Lim is the Chief Superior Court Judge of the Tallapoosa Judicial Circuit in the Seventh Superior Court District of Georgia.

On Tuesday, February 18, 2020, the GBI was requested by the Haralson County Sheriff’s Office to conduct an investigation into an allegation of physical domestic abuse involving Judge Lim.

During the course of the investigation, it was determined that on Monday evening, February 17, 2020, the Haralson County Sheriff’s Office received a telephone call concerning an allegation of physical domestic abuse involving Judge Lim. The investigation also indicated that on Sunday, February 16, 2020, Judge Lim’s wife contacted a friend, who lives in Bremerton, Washington, and told her about being hit multiple times by Judge Lim during an argument. Judge Lim’s wife also sent her friend pictures of her face showing bruising and scratching. The argument reportedly started after Judge Lim became upset about his stepson being on his cell phone playing games and not completing his chores. The incident, which took place at Judge Lim’s residence, also involved another minor child who lives in the residence.

The GBI investigation has been completed. The case file has been submitted to the Tallapoosa Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.