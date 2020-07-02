HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY (CW44 News At 10) – Mike Merrill commits his final on-camera interview as Hillsborough County’s Administrator to CW44 News News At 10. He’s spent the last 10 years in Hillsborough’s top job, and more than three decades working for the county.

Mr. Merrill officially retires Tuesday, and not holding back, he relates, “I’ve learned a lot of lessons along the way. I’m going to put it this way we’re in a war,” referring to the current surge in COVID-19, “So, we’re not just fighting for for our lives, we’re fighting for our livelihoods.”