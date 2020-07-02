Authorities have arrested two suspects in the Wendy\'s fire that followed the fatal shooting of Rayshard Brooks. Chisom Kingston, 23, and John Wade, 33, are charged with 1st Degree Arson. This now makes three suspects in the case, including Natalie White. (photos: Atlanta Fire Rescue)

ATLANTA, Ga. (CW69 News at 10) — One day after authorities sought help in identifying more individuals for questioning in connection with the Wendy’s restaurant fire, they have arrested two suspects.

Investigators charged both Chisom Kingston, 23, and John Wade, 33, with first degree arson. This makes a total of three arrests related to the fire. Natalie White was the first person arrested in the case.

Atlanta Fire Investigators, with assistance of law enforcement agencies, arrested two additional suspects overnight in connection with the Wendy’s fire. Mr. Chisom Kingston, 23, and John Wade, 33 are charged with 1st Degree Arson and have been booked into the Fulton Co. Jail. pic.twitter.com/2lU0ulZXFk — Atlanta Fire Rescue (@ATLFireRescue) July 2, 2020

Investigators have said they believe the fire was intentionally set in the wake of the shooting death of Rayshard Brooks by former Atlanta Police Officer Garrett Rolfe outside the restaurant.

Sierra Gould from Douglasville set up a GoFundMe page that claims to help fund Chisom Kingston’s bond and attorney’s fees. The page says:

On the evening of Saturday, June 13, 2020 Chisom left his home for an evening run and came upon a protest at the Wendy’s on University Ave in Atlanta, GA. The protest was in response to the killing of Rayshard Brooks by law enforcement. Chisom joined the protest to demonstrate against the treatment of black people, especially young black men like himself. Media footage displayed hundreds of individuals of all races engaged in a passionate protest, that turned into an overzealous crowd. A crowd that used profanity, a crowd that used spray paint and a crowd that allegedly set the Wendy’s on fire. On Monday, June 29,2020 several pictures of Chisom were plastered on WSB-TV “as a person of interest with a $10,000 reward for information leading to the person(s) who started a fire that destroyed a Wendy’s restaurant”

It goes on to say that after his likeness was publicized, he turned himself in for questioning and was charged with 1st degree arson less than a day later.

CW69 has not been able to confirm a connection between the two suspects at this time.