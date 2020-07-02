Filed Under:Ceveghnta Billvon Guyden, cocaine, coke, Crime, drug trafficking, drugs, man, Organization, Sentenced, St. Petersburg, Thomas P. Barber, U.S. District Judge
U.S. District Judge Thomas P. Barber has sentenced Ceveghnta Billvon Guyden, a/k/a “Chop,” (42, St. Petersburg) to 17 years and 6 months in federal prison for conspiring to distribute cocaine. He had pleaded guilty on March 24, 2020.

Guyden was one of eleven individuals charged with federal drug trafficking crimes. According to the indictment, between an unknown date, but no later than August 2018, and continuing through November 26, 2019, the individuals conspired to distribute heroin, fentanyl, and cocaine.

According to court documents, Guyden and a co-defendant worked in concert to purchase and sell cocaine on multiple occasions. In total, Guyden supplied or brokered approximately 6.5 kilograms of cocaine to a co-defendant.

 