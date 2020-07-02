ATLANTA, Ga. (CW69 News at 10)

PRESS RELEASE:

At 3:43 PM Tuesday, June 30th 2020, an argument between acquaintances turned violent in front of the Dollar King business located at 1869 Cobb Parkway South.

A few minutes before the shooting occurred, twenty-eight-year-old James Jessie Rodriguez of Smyrna made verbal threats to shoot multiple individuals he knew, while driving next to them on Cobb Parkway. The victims of those threats drove to the Dollar King business and exited their vehicle. The victims of the threats told thirty-six-year-old Roland Thomas of Fairburn, who was standing in front of the business, what had happened as they all watched Rodriguez exit his truck with a silver handgun in his hand. Thomas pulled his own handgun and fired one round at Rodriguez, striking him in his torso. Rodriguez then began firing his handgun into the front of the business, striking Thomas in the arm as well as a bystander, thirty-three-year-old Angel Collado of Doraville in his torso.

Officers arrived and assisted each of the individuals with gunshot wounds until they could be transported to WellStar Kennestone Hospital. Thomas was treated and released from medical care last night. Collado and Rodriguez are both still being treated for their injuries. Warrant 20-W-5122 has been secured for Rodriguez, charging him with (8) felonies including Aggravated Battery and Aggravated Assault. Rodriguez will be booked into the Cobb County Adult Detention Center once released from medical care. Based on the evidence, charges are not being sought against Thomas at this time.