PRESS RELEASE:
U.S. District Judge Virginia M. Hernandez Covington today sentenced Marquese Jerrodda Allen (43, St. Petersburg) to 16 years and 8 months in federal prison for possessing a firearm as a convicted felon. Allen was sentenced under the Armed Career Criminal Act, in light of his lengthy criminal history. He was found guilty following a bench trial on December 2, 2019.
According to testimony and evidence presented at today’s sentencing hearing, Allen pulled a gun on a woman inside his motel room. He had his finger on the trigger, pointed the gun’s barrel at her chest, and threatened to murder her over a $100 debt that her fiancé had owed. The woman’s nine-year-old son was just outside the room when the incident occurred.
Allen has 10 previous felony convictions. His record includes a domestic violence injunction, battery, two firearms-related convictions, and several drug-trafficking convictions.