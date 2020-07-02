ATLANTA, GEORGIA - FEBRUARY 03: Fireworks shoot in the air above Mercedes-Benz stadium during halftime of Super Bowl LIII between the New England Patriots and Los Angeles Rams on February 03, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Logan Riely/Getty Images)

ATLANTA, Ga. (CW69 News at 10) — The COVID-19 pandemic has rained on the parade of several Fourth of July events in the Atlanta area for 2020. Despite all of the cancellations, the show will go on with several celebrations you can attend in-person or virtually starting on Friday, July 3.

Some of the biggest annual events that were cancelled include the July 4th Celebration at Centennial Olympic Park, Stone Mountain Park’s Lasershow and Fireworks, Marietta’s 4th of July events and the Georgia Aquarium’s Red, White and Brew event.

The good news is, whether you plan to venture out or stay home, there are several ways to celebrate the holiday. And while you’re at it, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends following its guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID-19 during the pandemic.

Here’s a list of events:

East Point Independence Day Virtual Salute to the Red, White and Blue: Using their free Total AR app, on July 4, you can watch a 10-12 minute virtual fireworks show that uses augmented reality from 9 p.m. to midnight. Click here for details. City of Woodstock July 4th Celebration: The Freedom Run, Parade and Festival are cancelled, but fireworks are still scheduled to take place at dusk on July 4 at Woodstock Square near GA-92 and Molly Lane. For information, click here. City of Powder Springs Virtual 4th of July Celebration and Drive-By Parade: The city is expected to post a number of patriotic videos feating city leaders, and they’ll participate in a Drive-By Parade starting around 10 a.m. Click here for the schedule, parade route and other information. Rock ’N’ Taco July 4th Weekend Music Festival: The outdoor festival is from July 3-5 at 928 Canton Street in Roswell. It will feature several live bands and tributes over the three-day weekend. Learn more here. July 4th Weekend Star Spangled Beach Party: This three-day event kicks off on July 3 with nightly fireworks, beach activities and food and drink specials. Click here for more. July 4th With The National Archives (Virtual): On July 4, starting at 11 a.m. ET, you can go online to watch the traditional reading ceremony, which is scheduled to take place on the museum steps, in addition to some educational programming from home. To read more, click here. 4th of July Your Space Virtual Race: On the holiday and at your leisure, you can help terminally and chronically-ill children experience an all-expenses-paid trip to Walt Disney World by taking part in Bert’s Big Adventure’s July 4th Virtual Race. Click here for information. City of Cumming July 4th Events: