UPDATE: The deceased have been identified as Nancy Carnes Bozeman (age 69, female) and Stacy Bozeman (age 77, male

GRAYSON, Ga. (CW69 News at 10)

PRESS RELEASE:

The Gwinnett County Police Department is investigating a murder/suicide that occurred on Graystone Pkwy in Grayson. The police department received a 911 phone call just after 9:00 AM from a complainant stating that he had unlocked the front door of his residence for officers to come find him.

When officers arrived to the residence, they discovered an elderly male and female in an upstairs bedroom. Both victims appeared to have at least one gunshot wound and died at the scene.

There have been no prior 911 calls to the residence this year. The names of the victims are not being released until the next of kin is notified.