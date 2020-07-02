Clayton County deputies said they came across a klan suit in a shadow box inside the Jonesboro home of John Eric Spencer, 46, who was arrested on several drug charges. (photos: Clayton Co. Sheriff\'s Office)

JONESBORO, Ga. (CW69 News at 10) — According to the Clayton County Sheriff’s Office, authorities discovered Klan paraphernalia while executing a search warrant for suspected methamphetamines at a Jonesboro home.

Officers said John Eric Spencer, 46, came out of the suspected meth house on Sanderling Lane on Tuesday night with his hands up, surrendering to the department’s COBRA Unit.

Sheriff’s deputies reportedly searched the house and backyard, finding about six to seven ounces of methamphetamine, along with scales and baggies they said were for the purpose of selling the drug. They said they also found a small amount of marijuana and a hand gun. Authorities said Spencer is unemployed and had up to $5,000 in drug money in his possession.

As they continued their search, deputies said they discovered a boxed wall display of a Klansman suit they estimated was 60 to 70 years old. Neighbors reportedly mentioned nooses hanging in the front yard on Halloween, but said they were unaware of the Klan paraphernalia inside Spencer’s home.

According to jail records, Spencer is facing six charges, including drug and marijuana possession and possession of a firearm by a felon. No bond amount is set yet.

While there has been an anti-mask law that prohibits wearing KKK hoods in public, possession of KKK paraphernalia is not illegal. Governor Brian Kemp suspended the anti-mask law in April 2020 to encourage the public to wear masks during the COVID-19 pandemic.