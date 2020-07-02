ATLANTA, Ga. (CW69 News at 10)

PRESS RELEASE:

An arrest has been made in the June 28, 2020 shooting death of Andrew Scott Callahan, age 37, of Atlanta.

Homicide detectives were able to identify the suspect in the shooting as 21-year-old Nicholas Fonseca, of Atlanta. On Wednesday, June 30, detectives were canvassing the area where the shooting occurred near 830 Willoughby Way NE. They spotted Fonseca, who immediately fled the area on a bicycle, riding onto the BeltLine path to escape. Officers from APD’s Zone 6 and Path Force Unit responded and pursued Fonseca on foot.

RELATED ARTICLE: UPDATE: Grayson Murder Suicide Deceased Identified

During the pursuit, one of the officers was able to borrow a bicycle from a passing cyclist in an attempt to catch up to the suspect. The officer was able to maintain sight of the suspect and provide updates on their location to nearby officers. Officers were able to catch up to and apprehend the Fonseca near Ponce City Market without incident. He is currently in the Fulton County Jail charged with Felony Murder.