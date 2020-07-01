Atlanta Fire Rescue posted photos on social media of two more people they are looking to question in connection with a Wendy\'s restaurant fire that took place following Rayshard Brooks\'s shooting death. (photos: Atlanta Fire Rescue)

ATLANTA, Ga. (CW69 News at 10) — Atlanta Fire Rescue officials say they are looking for two more individuals to question in connection with a Wendy’s restaurant fire.

Investigators have said they believe the fire was intentionally set in the wake of the shooting death of Rayshard Brooks by former Atlanta Police Officer Garrett Rolfe outside the restaurant.

Atlanta Fire is seeing to identify and question the two individuals shown in these pictures. We believe they may have information vital to the investigation of the Wendy’s Restaurant fire. Call GA Arson Control @ 1-800-282-5804 or Crime Stoppers @ 404-577-TIPS (8477). #Reward pic.twitter.com/YfcEBPY1zO — Atlanta Fire Rescue (@ATLFireRescue) July 1, 2020

This comes two days after investigators released photos of a different person they are also looking to question.

Fire Investigators are seeking the public’s help to identify the person seen in these photos. We believe they may have vital information related to the Wendys Fire investigation. Please call 1-800-282-5804 or 404-547-TIPS(8477) to provide information. Rewards of up to $10,000. pic.twitter.com/qmsVmMNZhK — Atlanta Fire Rescue (@ATLFireRescue) June 29, 2020

Fulton County authorities have made one arrest in the case. Natalie White was arrested and charged with first-degree arson and recently posted a $10,000 bond.

Anyone with information related to the Wendy’s arson and the individuals seen in the Atlanta Fire Rescue photos is urged to call 1-800-282-5804 or 404-547-TIPS(8477).