MANATEE COUNTY (CW44 News At 10) – The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office needs help from the public in locating David Laycock.

On Saturday, June 20, 2020 at around 12:27am deputies responded to a 9-1-1 call at Mike’s Mini Mart. Upon arrival, they learned that a male was down in the wooded area just east of 15th St. According to the caller, his brother had been shot in the head.

Deputies entered the homeless camp and located the victim, Robert Laycock. EMS assisted and confirmed the victim was deceased from what appears to be a single gunshot wound to the head.

After further investigation detectives learned that David Laycock, the victim’s nephew fired more than one round into a wooded area, one of which struck Robert in the head. When he realized Robert was shot, David fled the area on foot. David’s father who was also in the homeless camp called 9-1-1.

Detectives have a Second Degree Murder Warrant and are looking for David Laycock now.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at (941) 747-3011 or Crime Stoppers at (866) 634-TIPS