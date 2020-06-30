ST. PETERSBURG (PRESS RELEASE/CW44 News At 10) –
The wait is over. It’s time to exPIERience the new St. Pete Pier!
St. Petersburg, FL (June 30, 2020) — The new St. Pete Pier and Pier District
will open on Monday, July 6 at 5:00 P.M.
In order to facilitate social distancing and open The St. Pete Way’,
reservations are required to visit the St. Pete Pier during its opening week.
Tickets will be issued for Monday, July 6 at 5:00 PM through Sunday, July 12
at 8:00 PM. To reserve tickets, individuals are asked to visit the City of St.
Petersburg Pier website at StPetePier.org, navigate to the events page, and
follow the directions listed (or click here). There, individuals will be asked to select the
day and time they would like to have their exPIERience.
Reservations are necessary for all who wish to visit the new St Pete Pier
during the grand opening week.
On Monday, July 6th only, parking at the Dolphin and Pelican parking lots via
2nd Avenue/ Marina Way will be closed to the general public. Recommended
parking for the pier’s opening day is the Sundial Garage located at 117 2nd
Street North. The St. Petersburg Looper Trolley (LooperTrolley.com) will also
be in operation with a convenient stop near the St. Pete Pier. Drop-offs and
rideshare will be at Beach Drive and 2nd Ave. NE, while those with handicap
placards will be allowed through the Bayshore Drive closure checkpoint.
Starting on Tuesday, July 7th, parking will be available at the Dolphin and
Pelican parking lots until full, with overflow parking at the Sundial Garage.
Parking can be paid at any of the 13 “Pay Stations” located throughout the
parking lots for $2/hr for the first 4 hours and then a graduated rate for the
next 2 hours. There is a 6-hour max parking available in the lots. Credit
cards, cash and the ParkMobile platform can be used to pay for parking. To pay
for parking along Marina Way, visitors can pay the smart meters with a credit
card or coins. ParkMobile is also accepted by selecting Zone 2005 on the
ParkMobile App via a smartphone. The rate is $2/hr for the first 3 hours and
then a graduated rate for the 4th hour. Alternative modes of transportation
include the trolley and the Bike Share located throughout downtown St.
Petersburg.
It is the City of St. Petersburg’s goal to provide a safe and entertaining
exPIERience for all individuals. We have limited reservations daily, for the
safety of our residents and visitors. Planning ahead is encouraged. Proof of a
complimentary reservation by either phone or a printed document is required.
The reservation will be processed through a touch-less scanning upon entry.
The Center for Disease Control and the City of St. Petersburg recommend
wearing a mask or cloth face covering when social distancing is not possible.
We encourage visitors to the pier to wear a mask whether indoors or outdoors;
however, local directives require masks to be worn when inside places of
public assembly, such as restaurants. This will be enforced within the St.
Pete Pier District.
