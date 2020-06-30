(CBS Local)- The National Women’s Soccer League kicked off its 2020 Challenge Cup on Saturday afternoon on CBS and the match between defending champion North Carolina Courage and Portland Thorns FC garnered the most viewers in league history.

According to CBS Sports PR, the match drew 572,000 viewers a 201% increase over the league’s previous high for viewership.

Challenge Cup Opener on CBS is Most-Watched @NWSL Match Ever pic.twitter.com/BpB9SivpFi — CBS Sports PR (@CBSSportsGang) June 30, 2020

The match, which saw the Courage win 2-1 thanks to a stoppage time strike from Lynn Williams, bested the previous high of 190,000 viewers for a match between Portland and Houston in 2014. The NWSL is the first professional team sports league to return in the United States, with the rest of the league’s 23-game tournament airing on CBS All Access.

The championship match of the tournament is set to return to the network on Sunday, July 26.